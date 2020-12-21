CUTETITOS (BASIC FUN)
● Cutetitos are now cheesier, sweetier, and lovelier
than ever!
● Cutetitos Pizzaitos plush toys are hidden in a pizza
blanket ready to be unrolled and discovered! Kids can
collect all 12.
○ Check the pizza slice-shaped icon on each
one’s hip to find out just how cheesy its personality is.
● Cutetitos Babitos Series 3 are adorable baby
stuffed animals that come wrapped in a mini
candy-colored blanket and stuffed inside a shell that looks like candy!
○ Kids can unwrap a gender-reveal surprise as each Babito wears either a blue or pink
diaper.
● The 12 animals to be discovered could be a Turtlito, a Poodlito, a Ladybugito, or more.
● Cutetitos Taste Budditos are inspired by kids' favorite food pairings and each set comes with
two mini best friends in a two-piece heart-shaped wrap.
○ There are 8 Budditos in all to collect (2 in each set), including a Cowito, a Puppito, a
Chihuahito, and a Lizardito.
● All series feature Super Rare characters to discover and include info on each animalito’s species,
name, birthday, and personality.
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $7.99 - $12.99
● Available: Amazon (all), Walmart and Target (Pizzitos, Taste Budditos)
L.O.L. PRESENT SURPRISE (MGA ENTERTAINMENT)
● Kids can collect 12 party-themed dolls that come
dressed in looks inspired by a month of the year.
● The dolls come wrapped like a present in a gift
package with a bow, tag, and party hat.
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $10.99
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
CATS VS PICKLES (CEPIA)
● Cats vs Pickles: where lovable but misunderstood
pickles are in hopeless pursuit of colorful cats!
● These collectible plush include a variety of cats and
pickles, including foodie cats, sweet cats, scary cats, fishy
cats, cats with glasses, cats with class, and rare pickles.
● Discover and create an epic collection with
hundreds to collect!
● There is also a free, downloadable Cats vs. Pickles
mobile game!
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $4.99
● Available: Amazon, Walmart, Catsvpickles.com
JUNKBOTS (HEXBUG)
● The junk is alive! Summoned to life through
‘alien radiation’, 36 collectible Junkbots are waiting to
be unearthed from their unique trash cans.
● In this ultimate unboxing experience, kids dig
through junk to reveal hidden treasures and clues to
build their own Junk Bots!
● In the Small Dumpster Assortment , there are
more than 24 pieces kids can use to build three
separate Junkbot characters.
● The Trash Bin comes with everything kids need
to build one robot.
● Mix and max pieces to customize totally new builds using the universal socket system!
● Trash can and dumpster double as display stands.
● The more kids collect, the more they can create!
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $9.99 small dumpster assortment, $4.99 trash bin assortment
● Available: Hexbug.com, Target, Best Buy, Amazon
5 SURPRISE MINI BRANDS SERIES 2 (ZURU)
● 5 Surprise Mini Brands became a global
phenomenon after going viral on TikTok. Now
there’s a whole new series of mini products
that can fit in the palm of your hand!
● There are more than 100 new brands
to collect, including Heinz Ketchup, Kool-Aid,
Miracle Whip, and Jell-O — and new shopping
accessories as well.
● Kids can discover rare Metallic and
Glow in the Dark Minis, and super rate Golden
Minis!
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $6.99
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart