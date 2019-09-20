2019 Fall Family Photo Trends
It still feels warm out but fall family photo season is here! Many local photographers' fall schedules are already getting booked up. Don’t wait for the weather to cool to book your session, or you might miss out on your opportunity for fall family photos with a pro altogether. There is a lot that goes into making the most out of your family photo session from session length (mini-sessions are so hot right now!). To locations (It’s all about the light). To what to wear (what will be the hot color of the season!?). So with all of that said, it is 100% worth it to hire a pro! Courtney Lively Photography clients already understand the value in what we do, but for those who don’t, I urge you to see hiring a professional photographer as an investment. These moments with your family are fleeting, and before you know it your babies will be headed off to college. It is so important to capture these memories for your family now, before it’s too late. And if you’re going to take the time and money to get photos done. To buy the outfits, schedule the session, get the whole family camera ready, wouldn’t it be a shame if you did all of that and then still didn’t receive the moments you were hoping for because you didn’t take that last step of hiring a professional? If you hire the right pro, they will help you through the entire process from scheduling the right kind-of session, to picking your location, to making sure your whole family looks adorable. Spend the money and hire a professional so you are guaranteed to receive imagery that will make your heart explode.