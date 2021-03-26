I have to admit, March is my birthday month and I always have incentive to check for birthday freebies! Head to dealsinaz.com for a full list of freebies, sign up now and get ready for free fun and food on your birthday! Here are my top four this year:
Goat Yoga: Arizona Goat Yoga is located in Gilbert, Arizona and they just e-mailed me their excellent bday offer. They are offering everyone a FREE class to use during their birthday week. . You can head to goatyoga.com to check out the list of classes then show up with ID to get into a class for free! They have lots of adorable baby goats and if you decide you want to go again, you can sign up for classes for just $15 each.
Grimaldi's Pizza: Sign up for their e-mail list now and enjoy a coupon good for a free 16-inch cheese pizza with purchase during the month of your birthday. The offer is good Monday-Thursday for dine-in orders.
Changing Hands Bookstore: Books make the best gifts and you can stop into Changing Hands Bookstore any day during your birthday month with ID and get a $10 gift from them! Kids can get the freebie too! They have a location in Tempe and a location in Phoenix.
Sprinkles: Everyone needs birthday cake and if you sign up for the Sprinkles Perks program you get a FREE cupcake on your birthday! Head to dealsinaz.com for more information.
I have even more great freebies on my site. They definitely make getting older a little bit more fun.
Enjoy!