Even though we're staying home as much as possible, birthdays are still happening and they're still cause for celebration! I put together my top 4 freebies we can all enjoy on our special day, head to dealsinaz.com for more information on how to sign up to make sure you'll get them!
Kendra Scott: get 50% off one fashion jewelry item or 25% off one fine jewelry item...you can email them to get a code during your birthday month and have your bday treat delivered to your door.
Changing Hands: get $10 off during your birthday month or 25% off your entire purchase with a drivers license! Kids are eligible too and must be accompanied by a parent with ID.
Cobblestone Auto Spa: Join their free rewards program and get a FREE car wash good from the day before your bday to the day after.
Nothing Bundt Cakes: Sign up for their eClub and get a coupon for a FREE bundtlet for your birthday! Everyone needs a birthday cake and this one is the perfect size for one or two!
Head to dealsinaz.com for even more fun birthday freebies that will make getting older a lot less painful!