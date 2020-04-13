With so much misinformation circulating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Steri-Clean, Inc. CEO and featured expert cleaner/host on A&E’s Hoarders, Cory Chalmers shares his home cleaning tips and expertise on how to keep common areas disinfected.
The most common misconception is that spray disinfectants will kill the virus. Disinfectants do not work unless sprayed onto surfaces that have little biofilms, the invisible clusters of germs and bacteria that cover surfaces that hands come in contact with frequently. These are the same surfaces where your hands often touch. High touch surfaces (door knobs, drawer pulls, cell phones, desks, appliance handles, light switches, sink faucets, etc.) are where these viruses are spread, and until we give them a good cleaning, then apply the correct disinfectant for the proper dwell time, the surface is an absolute danger to us.
Key procedures to disinfect for COVID-19 are to begin with a deep clean to reduce biofilms before applying disinfectants. The best way to remove biofilms is to fold a cleaning towel in half, and then in half again. You now have a towel that has 8 clean squares, 4 per side. Use one clean quadrant of your towel to clean a small area of countertop or appliance handle, then flip over and use another clean quadrant for the next area. If you use the same towel or rag to clean an entire kitchen, that towel is overloaded with germs spread between surfaces.
Apply disinfectants. Read the label on the disinfectant spray to see how long it needs to stay wet on the surface to kill bacteria. Every legal disinfectant has an EPA registration number. Check it on the EPA’s website to see if it is recommended for killing Covid-19 here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2.
For additional information or to find a Steri-Clean near you, visit www.stericlean.com .