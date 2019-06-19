La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV
The sensor measures and tracks your personal UV exposure and provides pollution, pollen, and humidity information based on your location. Using that information, the app offers personalized tips and skincare recommendations that can help improve your healthy skin regimen.
Fountain of Truth Magic Wand Sculpting Eye Roller
($60 at fountainoftruthbeauty.com and Ulta)
Let the magic happen with our silky, weightless eye cream that helps fight visible signs of aging around the eyes. Our Bright-Eyes Complex is rich in probiotic-derived ingredients, green tea, and pomegranate extracts, helping to smooth away the look of fine lines and wrinkles while caffeine extract works to diminish the appearance of dark circles and under-eye puffiness. Our unique metal, double ball applicator feels cool on contact and stimulates microcirculation while providing targeted application of the cream to enhance the formula’s benefits.
ZAMAN SKINCARE PREMIUM FACIAL ROLLER
(White Onyx or Black Obsidien, $35/each, zamanskincare.com)
Helps improve complexion, fight the effects of aging and revitalize skin. This double-sided black obsidian roller helps encourage the lymphatic system’s natural detoxification process by boosting the circulation and blood flow beneath the skin, granting a visible glow.
FOREO LUNA fofo
($89 and Multiple Colors at FOREO, Sephora or Ulta)
Delivering the world's first 2-in-1 smart facial massage and cleansing solution. By analyzing skin, it personalizes a routine unique to each person with real-time readings for customized routines that evolve with your skin. The device tracks and responds to internal and external factors that affect skin health, including changes in climate, diet and water intake, for an optimized complexion, no matter where life takes you! The key to smoother, younger-looking skin? Massage with water! Your skin is hydrated when its cells are quenched with plenty of H20. LUNA fofo helps you keep tabs on your skin’s hydration levels, tailoring the routine according to your needs so you can take action - fast.
Your individual skin readings are used to generate unique skincare programs, with custom intensity and duration for your key facial zones. On top of that, high frequency T-Sonic™ pulsations and delicate silicone bristles cleanse skin of oil, dirt and makeup residue, gently exfoliating away dead cells.
MINERAL AIR
A new simple-to-use air mist foundation system from Japan that delivers seamless coverage via a fine mist. The system was invented by Japanese beauty pioneer Kimiyo Yamazaki, who wanted to make Hollywood airbrush perfection available to consumers at home every day.
• Elegant, flawless finish at the touch of a button
• Palm-sized cordless, easy-to-control airbrush device
• No muss, no fuss, touchless application
• Complexion is luminous and even
• Looks good up close and personal and in all those photos you’ll have forever
• No heavy feel despite full coverage
