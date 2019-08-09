It’s important to be organized as the kids head back to school. Here are the top 5 items I recommend for a smooth transition.
1. Backpacks are an essential item for back to school. With a great selection available, your student can choose one that represents his or her own style. My favorites this season are the: Jansport - Monstera Falls, Cat & Jack - Camo Print, and Hello Kitty.
2. Binders are key to organize each subject. Avery has a great selection of colors and widths to meet the needs of your student.
3. A great planner will keep your student happy and organized. These planners will inspire organized planning: 5 Star Academic Planner, Blue Sky - Good Vibes, and Blue Sky - Tropical Peach.
4. Every students needs a pencil pouch or case. My favorite options this year include: LEGO Pencil Case, Glitter Pencil Pouch, and Binder Zip Case - Doodles Yoobi.
5. When I was growing up I would look forward to picking out my new lunch box each year. Today students have a large selection of styles and themes. Here are some of my top picks: Thermos Minecraft Dual Lunch Bag, Harry Potter Hogsworts Tote Lunch Bag, and the Fit + Fresh Winona Lunch Kit. The lunch kit includes a water bottle, lunch container, 2 snack containers, and an ice pack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.