Covid-19 has changed all kinds of things and it's even set back the start date of school in Arizona. Most districts are starting online learning before kids can get back in the classroom, and that means Arizona households are going to become classrooms for at least a little while.
My go-to for school supplies this year is Staples. They are offering free shipping on every item with no minimum, and that includes many of their sale items. That is so huge during this pandemic as so many families are minimizing trips to the store. The sales can change week to week, but you'll always find good deals like a dozen pencils for $.75 shipped, a 24 pack of crayons for $.50 shipped, , a ream of computer paper for $4.49 shipped, and lots more. How many places will ship you something that's less than a buck for free in one day?!
Every good classroom needs a good pencil sharpener and if you don't have one, head to dealsinaz.com to score an electric Bostitch sharpener for $12.99 from Walmart, usually $26.49. Remember,Walmart can raise prices at any time and this is a bargain for a supply that will get everyone in the house excited.
Helping the smaller kids learn at home is likely more difficult than helping the older, more self-sufficient middle and high schoolers. If you're stressed about teaching your child to read, you've got to check out a $13 book that makes it really easy. How to Teach Your Child to Read in 100 Easy Lessons breaks down teaching your child to read and it really does work! It helped me teach both of my kids when they were young and got them reading well. Reading is so critical and it should not be stressful!
If you have an older child, they might need a graphing calculator. Don't pay too much! This season Staples has the TI-84 for just $88 shipped, usually $119.99.
Staples to the rescue again!
Good luck to all of the wonderful parents and teachers out there, we are truly all in this together!