Kids today spend a lot of time looking at a screen. They’ve got their noses buried in social media, they’re reading a textbook online, watching videos, playing games, or searching the internet to complete their homework. Today, we’ve got some fun DIY ideas that you and your kids can make together!
Make a personalized cuff bracelet for the kids, class, and even your friends. Cut a strip of fabric 3" wide and 16" long. Then, using the “Alphabet” stitches, add a friend’s name for personalization. Fold the fabric right sides together and sew the long edge. Then, turn the tube inside out and finish the open ends. You can add a hook and lock fastener for closure along with an embellishment for a touch of glam.
If you remember the ’90s, then you remember scrunchies! Well, they are back, and they are more popular than ever. And they’re also super easy to make. Just cut a strip of fabric 40" long and 4" thick. The thickness can be larger or smaller, depending on how full you want the scrunchie to be. Fold the strip of fabric with the right sides together and sew the long edge to create a tube. Turn right side out. Thread a piece of elastic through the tube using a safety pin. Pin the ends together through the openings and sew the edges closed.
A great way to make room for new school clothes is to have your kids clean out their closets. Then, repurpose those old clothes as a purse, a pencil case, or makeup bag. Use denim, T-shirts and skirts. It’s just three seams, and you’re done!
Another fun idea is to bring emojis to life and sew your own “emoji pillow.” Simply cut the circle out of fleece, followed by some facial expressions out of felt. The kids could do the cutting. Mom can sew on the faces, and then sew the emojis together. Lastly, the kids can stuff the pillow!
And finally, while we’re reducing screen time, make something to hold those screens by creating an iPad case or a book cover using a cool piece of fabric.
There you have it! Fun and inventive ways for your child to help you create in the craft room. By reducing your child’s screen time, you’ve also giving him or her the opportunity to learn a new skill hands-on.
