Made with Love is an outdoor market in Downtown Gilbert. 70 handmade, local small businesses, as well as food and drink vendors, set up along the Heritage Marketplace Greenbelt every other Saturday morning.
All items for sale by vendors at Made with Love have been designed or handmade by them. In studio, Waltz and Sublette brought handmade wooden puzzles by Lima Hana Studio, clothing by Wives’ Closet and Modern Roots Kids Co, hand-poured candles by Ellery Mae Candle Co, stamped dog treats by Dogs Eating Cake, bows from Dear Livvy Kate, pies from Sunflour Pies and fresh coffee from Mama’s Cold Brew.
Opening Day is the kickoff of Made with Love’s second season, which runs from September through April of 2020.
Made with Love is a free dog and kid friendly event with free activities at each market. Enjoy a free braid bar, a photo backdrop, and various free family activities
at every single Made with Love market.
Opening Day Information
Date: Saturday, September 28th
Time: 8am-12pm
Location: 388 N. Gilbert Rd on the Heritage Marketplace Greenbelt.
Find more information on their Instagram account @madewithlovegilbert or on their website at www.madewithloveaz.com
2019-2020 Market Schedule:
September 28th 8:00am - 12:00pm
October 12th 8:00am - 12:00pm
October 26th 8:00am - 12:00pm
November 9th 9:00am - 1:00pm
November 30th 9:00am - 1:00pm
December 7th 9:00am - 1:00pm
December 14th 9:00am - 1:00pm
January 11th 9:00am - 1:00pm
January 25th 9:00am - 1:00pm
February 8th 9:00am - 1:00pm
February 22nd 9:00am - 1:00pm
February 29th 9:00am - 1:00pm
March 14th 8:00am - 12:00pm
March 28th 8:00am - 12:00pm
April 4th 8:00am - 12:00pm
April 11th 8:00am - 12:00pm