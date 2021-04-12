4 paws on the floor with Dr. Grey Stafford Posted 15 min ago Posted 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Animal Expert Dr. Grey Stafford shows how the technique "4 Paws on the Floor" can be useful when training your dog. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ylaz Ylaz_pets Recommended for you Most Popular Where you can get Johnson & Johnson and other COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Jason Sillman, Jessica Goodman Heated exchange at Phoenix Trader Joe's after customer refuses to wear mask Briana Whitney At least 1,000 pounds of fish dumped along north Phoenix road Rudy Rivas, Brittni Thomason Authorities break up illegal weekend party with over 5,000 people in Tonto National Forest azfamily.com News Staff, Max Gorden What Arizona shoppers need to know about permanent store closures Laura Lollman