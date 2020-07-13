As the directive to remain socially distant continues and gyms across the country continue to remain closed, many Americans have struggled to continue their fitness routines due to lack of space, equipment or knowledge of movements and techniques that are both effective and safe. For many, fitness serves a far greater role than simply staying in shape; it’s a sense of community, stress relief, and mental boost that studies have shown can improve conditions ranging from depression to insomnia.
Enter former Radio City Rockettes and Jane DO co-founders, Jacey Lambros and Danielle DeAngelo. This dynamic duo is committed to making fitness easier than ever during these unprecedented times by offering their wide range of cross-training fitness classes and bringing their powerful community of women to their two NEW platforms: Jane DO On Demand and Jane DO LIVE.
Operating out of the garage of Jacey’s recently restored firehouse in Jersey City, NJ for the majority of the time, the two are creating new class options daily utilizing household items in new and inventive ways in an effort to keep consumers engaged, happy and healthy while following social distancing guidelines.
In addition to their wide variety of classes specially designed to cater to every woman, Jane DO believes that community is everything. They’re on a mission to create the largest community of the most powerful women and foster confidence both in and out of the studio.
Watch as we talk to Jacey and Danielle about all things Jane DO and the duo teach us a quick Jane DO workout!
