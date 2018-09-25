PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With 1 billion users now on the platform, Instagram is the newest social media juggernaut.
But it’s not just about pretty pictures and viral videos; Instagram is a viable and potent promotional tool for businesses and brands to target their audience online.
That being said, Instagram can’t be treated the same as other social media platforms - it’s works in a totally different way than Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.
Here are 3 tips to help you get the most out of Instagram from Quinn Tempest, Phoenix-based digital marketing strategic and graphic designer.
1. Create a curated aesthetic to master first impressions
Did you know that two-thirds of visits to business profiles come from users who aren’t yet following that business? That number comes straight from Instagram itself, and it means one simple thing: you MUST make an impression with your entire profile’s aesthetic. You often only have a seconds of someone’s attention to convince them to follow you back and engage with your brand, so make it count by:
- Curating a specific look and feel for your grid that is cohesive and attractive
- Showcasing a diversity of content that represents your brand’s story
- Mixing up the formats and and content types to engage your audience
2. Understand how the algorithm works
The Instagram feed is no longer chronological, which means it’s harder to reach your target audience. So, you must understand the three core components that make the algorithm work the way it does in ordering posts in people's’ feeds:
- Engagement is the currency of Instagram. The more engagement your post gets quickly after it is published, the more Instagram is cued to show it to more of your followers.
- Timeliness is vital to maximizes your posts’ reach. Test to find out your best time to post based on how much engagement you get. Tip: see what time zone most of your followers are in and tailor your schedule that way.
- Relevancy is important in staying authentically connected with your target audience on Instagram. Research common hashtags your audience is looking at and curate your content to make sure your own posts using those hashtags are relevant and engaging.
3. Put together a strategy to bridge your followers to your own channels
You don’t own your followers on Instagram; Mark Zuckerberg does! The algorithm can change drastically at any moment, and you could lose the relationships you’ve worked hard to build. Alway look for opportunities to draw your followers into your own channels - like your email database - so you can nurture the relationship more directly. Pull together content strategies or “opt-ins” to gain interested people’s emails.
Instagram is a visual experience of your brand that is creatively presented and strategically planned in order to build a relationship with your target audience. Want to learn more about Instagram marketing? Download Quinn’s free checklist by clicking this link.
