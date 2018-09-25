Ladies, we all know we feel when we slip on a nice pair of high heels.
Hundreds of women will be kicking up their heels for a good cause this weekend.
It's all happening at the 10th annual "Heels for Healing" event.
The event is taking place at Flo’s on 7th, which is located near the corner of Seventh Avenue and Indian School Road.
All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit's life-changing programs for girls, young women and their families.
"This event was created with the concept of walking in someone else's shoe's and our many supporters have done just that for ten years. As they shop with a purpose, it is in support of the young women we provide hope, safety and opportunity," says Dr. Kellie M. Warren, Florence Crittenton' s Chief Executive Officer.
The day kicks off with the Diva Dash at 8:30 a.m. followed by a one-of-a kind shopping experience at 10:00 a.m.
Shoppers will enjoy incredibly low prices on gently used designer heels and handbags. Check in for the Diva Dash begins at 7:30 a.m. with light refreshments available for competitors and attendees.
One of biggest competitions is the Diva Dash, which consists of teams of up to four to slip on a pair of heels, 1.5 inches or higher, and race in an obstacle course at Flo's on 7th.
For more information about the 10th Annual Heels for Heeling or to register for the Diva Dash, click here.
