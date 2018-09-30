(3TV/CBS 5)- Before the holidays get here, you might want to feed your body some veggies.
Michelle from CIVANA Carefree Resort with two beet recipes:
1) Beet Detox Juice
- Cilantro
- Celery
- Granny Smith Apples
- Golden Beets
- Red Beets
- Ginger Root
2)Beet Pecan Pesto
- Juice Fiber
- Juice
- Basil Leaves
- Pecans
- Lemon
- Garlic Clove
- Turmeric Root
These two new products are part of the new menu at the Terras restaurant, located at the new CIVANA Carefree Resort. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.