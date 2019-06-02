PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--From zip-lining to horseback riding.
Summer camp offers kids' an escape from their everyday life.
But one Arizona camp offers a select group of kids something else, a place to heal.
It’s called "Camp Courage" and it’s a camp decided to young burn survivors.
“I was at a dinner party. I got burned with oil. Hot boiling oil,” said Berenice Diaz, who is one of the survivors attending the camp.
Diaz said Camp Courage helped her better understand her injuries.
“I felt more comfortable with my body. With my scars.”
Analisa Benally, another burn survivor is also looking forward to the camp.
“I would say it makes you feel comfortable because, since everybody's been through a lot.” She said. “You get to know people who went through what you went through.”
About 74 campers will be taking the bus ride up to Prescott this year. It's all funded by the Arizona Burn Foundation.
“They are stared at, teased bullied. Camp Courage is a place where they don't have to worry about that,” said Lori Janik with the Arizona Burn Foundation. “Others have been through that experience. They accept them for who they are, inside and out.”
The camp runs on donations, so campers get to go for free.
“I just like the environment. I feel like myself over there. It's like home.” said Veronica Perez, a Camp Courage leader in training
Because one of the best ways to heal Is building bonds that last a lifetime.
