PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- You don't have to be James Bond or a secret agent to drive like one.
You can actually rent one of these cool vehicles.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car recently acquired 15 Aston Martin DB11 Volante convertibles and Vantage coupes, some of which are available near you in Phoenix.
Two newly released models are added to Enterprise's existing Aston Martin collection, the largest fleet of Aston Martins offered by any car rental company.
You rent one of these cars in these following locations:
Phoenix: 1805 E. Sky Harbor Circle S, Phoenix, AZ, 85034
Scottsdale: 15075 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.