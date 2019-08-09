(3TV/CBS5)-- About a decade ago, a valley couple launched a clothing line inspired by the yoga lifestyle, with a commitment to being eco-conscious. Rachael and Brett Matheson combining their talents, she is a yoga and gymnastics instructor, he is an artist and apparel maker, to create Yoganastix.
"I came home wearing a cool pair of yoga pants and my husband said those look amazing on you! He said i could make those. I said what?" said Rachael Matheson.
"You can make these? I imagined having a whole closet full. and it just kind of happened. I started selling them out of the back of my car. Literally a trunk show," she added.
The business has grown a lot since then. Using fabric made out of recycled plastic bottles, they create unique, original designs in their Phoenix manufacturing facility.
Another unique aspect to the process is the way they imprint the designs. "It is not like a screen print. Screen print sets on top, this is sublimation," she said.
"What happens there is the heat opens up the cellular structure of the fiber the gas penetrates chemically and becomes the color of the thread."
The bold prints and breezy fabrics are a hit. Yoganastix clothing is sold at a number of yoga studios and events across Arizona, made with love and made in Arizona.
For more information, click here.
