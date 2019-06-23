PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks hosted a unique event before Sunday's game against the Giants.
More than 500 people showed up to take a yoga class on Chase Field's new synthetic grass.
Real grass was removed and the synthetic grass was installed before the season started.
The ticket price included the class, a t-shirt, and entrance to Sunday's game.
"We're always looking for ways to engage our fans," said Josh Rawitch, VP of Dbacks communications. "I think just you come to the game you watch players play on the field, but you never really think I can actually get out there and do this. Not just step on the field, but spend an hour out here and really just take in all the mental and physical aspects of yoga."
"It's good to see what the players see when they're down on the field looking at the fans," said yoga participant Charles Dickens III. "It's amazing. The yoga community is booming."
Organizers hope to host other events like it in the future. For More information on future Chase Field events, click here.
