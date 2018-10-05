CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest bounce house will come to Rawhide this weekend.
Measuring in at 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, this inflatable structure is one of the most popular touring attractions of the year.
The Big Bounce America is not your typical bounce house. Families will bounce through the entrance of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on the basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into a ball pit.
Bringing everything together, a professional DJ, located on a stage at the center of the bounce house, spins a carefully curated soundtrack with nightclub quality sound, lights, and even blasts of confetti!
It's a burst of energy, excitement and fun unlike any attraction currently touring.
The bounce house will be at Rawhide in Chandler on Friday, Oct. 5, Saturday Oct. 6 and Sunday Oct. 7.
Tickets can be purchased here. Sessions for different age groups including toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults are available. For more information on age appropriate sessions, click here.
Rawhide is located at 5700 W. North Loop Road in Chandler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.