Everybody involved in putting "Good Morning Arizona" on the air every day has been working extra hard lately to bring you the show while keeping people safe. That means many people now have home studios. Olivia Fierro takes us behind the scenes of hers.

(Good Morning Arizona) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of people all around the world are working from home. Turning your kitchen table, guest room, or even your closet into a space where you can make calls, log into video conferencing, or access resources remotely to do your job effectively is a challenge.

But what is it like to broadcast live television from a room in your home? I can you that it is not as easy as it looks! From the lights and the mics to the many, many passwords, it is definitely a unique morning routine.

Behind the scenes at Olivia's home studio
Olivia Fierro anchors 3TV's Good Morning Arizona weekdays alongside  Scott Pasmore. 
 
 

