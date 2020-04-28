(Good Morning Arizona) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of people all around the world are working from home. Turning your kitchen table, guest room, or even your closet into a space where you can make calls, log into video conferencing, or access resources remotely to do your job effectively is a challenge.
But what is it like to broadcast live television from a room in your home? I can you that it is not as easy as it looks! From the lights and the mics to the many, many passwords, it is definitely a unique morning routine.