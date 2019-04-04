SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A very Instagrammable art exhibit is making its way to Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Wonderspaces is debuting its first permanent location with the spring launch of "Point Of View". The unique art show features experiential, participatory and immersive art.
Wonderspaces - the company behind successful art shows in San Diego - opens the Scottsdale show April 5. Titled "Point of View," the show will feature artwork from 13 artists from around the world, including a virtual reality dinner party and an installation that encourages digital painting through body movement.
The artists featured in "Point of View" explore how new perspectives can expand our concept of the world. The artwork presents visitors with experiential installations that challenge traditional viewpoints and touch on topics such as time, religion, power, and reality.
"Wonderspaces connects artists and new audiences by presenting extraordinary art in a way that makes everyone feel welcome," said Wonderspaces Co-founder, Jason Shin.
The 16,000 square-foot venue inside Scottsdale Fashion Square is Wonderspaces' first permanent location. The former movie theater was selected for its eighteen-foot ceilings, acoustic isolation, ample parking, and easy access from around the Valley.
Recognizing that every community is unique, Wonderspaces intends to set up in a variety of spaces including a downtown cruise ship terminal in San Diego and a warehouse complex in Austin.
"We intend to welcome people who don't usually seek out art. We're happy to repurpose space to do so," shared Shin.
"Point of View" follows the Wonderspaces model of a traveling art shows and is the first of many shows planned for the Arizona venue. During the roughly eighty-minute experience, visitors can purchase curated food and beverage offerings to enjoy within the show.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit arizona.wonderspaces.com
Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $15 - $24 and are timed entry in 15-minute intervals
Instagram: @wonderspacesaz
Facebook: @wonderspacesaz
