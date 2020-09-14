PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the fifth year, the Fiesta Bowl Organization will celebrate Arizona teachers by opening applications for the Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Program. The program will award 200 teachers a $2,500 grant.
“Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers is our way of giving a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ and recognition to teachers for the unsung work they do with our communities’ youth. Now, more than ever, we are seeing the sacrifices teachers make on a daily basis,” said Mike Nealy, the Fiesta Bowl's executive director. “This year we are proud to have Desert Financial Credit Union as our title sponsor after working with their amazing team during the duration of the program.”
All Arizona K-12 public and charter school teachers can apply. The teachers who meet the criteria are selected at random for a total of 200 teachers.
Applications close October 16. If you are interested in applying, you can do so here.