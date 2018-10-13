PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park has two new African penguin chicks and they made their first field trip out of the zoo to Arizona’s Family.
They announced the birth of the two black footed penguin chicks as African Penguin Day approached on October 13.
A young adult penguin pair at the zoo is raising the pair.
Penguins usually stagger when they lay eggs to ensure at least one chicks survives. Because chicks tend to hatch a week apart, the young chick can have disadvantages to survival.
Wildlife World’s penguin team often weighs and monitors the chicks’ health to make sure both penguins are doing well.
Oil spills and over fishing are the main reasons why these penguins are now endangered, according to the park.
