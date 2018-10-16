WILLCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apple Annie’s in Willcox was recently named the best place to eat apple pie in America by an international travel guidebook publisher.
Lonely Planet said the four-generation family farm tops the list for apple pie in the company’s “Ultimate Eats” book, which ranks food experiences around the world.
"We have always focused on the total experience at Apple Annie's," said Mandy Kirkendall, daughter of founders Annie and John Holcomb. "There's nothing like eating apple pie right where the apples are picked. Also, it's a delicious recipe!"
Apple Annie’s also grows peaches, pears, cherries, pumpkins, corn and more.
