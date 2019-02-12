(3TV/CBS 5) -- People all over the world are feeling the urge to de-clutter.
They want to simplify their lives when it comes to clothing, kid's toys, paperwork and just about everything else making them feel overwhelmed in their homes.
It’s not a coincidence that many of us are jumping on this tidying bandwagon right now.
Just in time for New Year’s resolutions to take shape, Netflix released the series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”
Kondo is the author of the book “The Life-Changing Joy of Tidying Up,” published in the U.S. in 2014. But the new Netflix series has brought her concept to an even wider audience and sparked a wave of tidying that doesn’t look to slow down anytime soon.
Kondo’s method includes three basic ideas:
First, figure out which things in your life truly spark joy. Hold each item separately to help you figure this out.
Next, organize those things that do bring joy in a way where you can see everything. She suggests folding clothing in a way that allows them stand up vertically, so that you can see each item in your drawer.
Finally, get rid of the things that do not bring you joy.
Because this method has prompted people to pare down what they own, local thrift shops are seeing a surge in donations.
Goodwill has even seen a big uptick in online searches for their locations.
One of the owners of resale store “Poor Little Rich Girl” in Phoenix says she and her co-owner noticed more people coming through their door just after the show debuted on Netflix.
“It’s been really crazy,” said Catharine Raslavsky. “We’ve been seeing people come in with bags and bags of things from people who haven’t cleaned out their closets in years!”
Raslavsky points out that it’s also a great time to find a good bargain, as inventory at stores like hers is huge right now.
The concept of owning less in order to value more isn’t new, but Valley author Joshua Becker isn’t surprised the movement is gaining traction. He's been writing about minimalism online and in his books for years.
“We’ve reached this point of peak stuff and we’re realizing it’s not making us any happier than we were before,” Becker says. “Owning less is always better than organizing more. Organizing is always only a temporary solution. When you remove items from your home, when you minimize them, it’s an act of permanence, and they’re gone forever.
"Your life is freed up, as opposed to organizing, where you’re just shuffling one thing around today, only to have to organize it again tomorrow.”
