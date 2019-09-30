PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Newborn screenings can save or improve the lives of more than 12,000 babies.
Timing is critical to be effective. A screening detects conditions, that, if left untreated, can cause developmental delays, disabilities, illness or even death.
If diagnosed early, many of these issues can be managed successfully.
Arizona currently screens for 32 of the 34 recommended conditions, and Governor Ducey's office has said adding the additional screening remains a legislative priority for 2020.
Michelle Bowen knows how families can suffer when crucial screenings don't happen.
When her daughter was born 17 years ago, babies were not screened for Citrullinemia. Weeks after birth, her daughter became ill with a disease that could have taken her life.
The test has since been added, and babies would be screened and treated for this right away rather than face a life-threatening illness.
While there is no cure, her daughter today is a thriving teen, and Bowen is thankful the newborn screening panel has been expanded.
Breann Westmore is the Director of Maternal Child Health and Government Affairs for March of Dimes Arizona. She knows that one in every 300 newborns has a condition that can be detected through a simple blood test.
If diagnosed early, many of these issues can be managed successfully. This is one of many missions of the March of Dimes to improve the health and welfare of babies and mothers.
If you'd like to find out more about how to support this mission, visit marchofdimes.org and join Arizona's Family on April 18, 2020 for the March for Babies.