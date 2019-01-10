PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- In honor of Community Giving Day, Whole Foods Market is donating five percent of their net sales to a local nonprofit.
When customers shop at any Arizona Whole Foods Market on Thursday, Jan. 10, five percent of sales will be donated to Chandler-based nonprofit Pinnacle Prevention for their Pots to Love program.
The Pots to Love program provides kitchen necessities to in-need Arizonans who need tools to prepare their meals.
"We are so honored Whole Foods Market has chosen our Pots to Love program to uplift for their Community Giving Day," Pinnacle Prevention Executive Director Adrienne Udarbe said. "Many seniors and young families will benefit from their generosity, and we will continue to grow healthy families and communities throughout Arizona."
Whole Foods Market launched its quarterly Community Giving Day in 1993.
