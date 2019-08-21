PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- A new report says people should have their thermostat set to 82 degrees when sleeping, but in Phoenix, with temperatures reaching triple-digits, that temperature could have a negative impact on your sleep.
Sleep experts say the ideal sleep temperature is around 65 degrees. However, guidelines from Energy Star, a government-backed program to promote energy efficiency, say you should have your thermostat to 82 degree when you're sleeping.
Other thermostat temperatures they recommend: 78 degrees when you wake up and 85 degrees when you leave for the day.
Arizona just broke another heat record on Tuesday and it's expected to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday. This makes Energy Star's recommended thermostat settings quite difficult, especially for your quality of sleep.
Your body temperature rises and falls slightly throughout the day, and you become drowsy as your body temperature comes down. If it's too hot, it may interfere with your body's natural temperature cycles and leave you with a restless night's sleep.
Research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information supports that.
A 2012 study says heat exposure increases wakefulness and decreases slow wave sleep along with rapid eye movement sleep. Cold exposure, however, does not affect sleep stages. Though the use of bedding and clothing are critical when achieving a peaceful night's rest in cold environments.
Outside the home and in the office setting, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration recommends temperatures between 68 and 76 degrees and humidity control in the range of 20%-60%.
"Office temperature and humidity conditions are generally a matter of human comfort rather than hazards that could cause death or serious physical harm," its standard reads.
So while you may save money, according to Energy Star's guidelines, you risk a restless night's sleep.