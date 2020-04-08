PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) – Many parents who have been thrust into the role of teach because of the coronavirus crisis are looking for resources to help their children learn. A Phoenix-based company if offering a unique one, using sports to teach science, technology, engineering, and math – STEM.
STEM Sports has free classes designed for students in third through eighth grades. The STEM Sports curriculum uses basketball, football, soccer, volleyball, and BMX to teach kids STEM concepts and applications.
"There are some cases where the kids get to play a little basketball, but they're gonna learn and understand the science that's behind that aspect of the game," Jeff Golner, the president of STEM Sports, explained. "For example, if I had a basketball and I dribbled it, my hand forcing it down, it's obviously called force. If I let it just do its thing, it's gravity. So, we can kind of relate those items into how we teach … the science. There's science all around us, to the shirt that I'm wearing -- STEM was used to make my shirt -- to the glasses that other people wear. Take sports away from it, STEM is to improve the workforce later on, so there are enough humans that have STEM skills capable of joining the workforce because there are a lot of jobs waiting for them."
For more information, check out STEMsports.com.