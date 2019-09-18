SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sedona restaurant scene just got a little more tasty with the arrival of a new “couture burger lounge.”
Butterfly Burger is the latest venture of well-known Sedona chef Lisa Dahl. It’s her fifth restaurant in Sedona following Mariposa, Dahl and DiLuca, Cucina Rustica and Pisa Lisa.
“I wanted to have something different,” said Dahl. “And I wanted to have a couture burger lounge and that means this is an elevated experience.”
Dahl takes pride in the many awards she’s won for her burgers. All of those winners are featured on the Butterfly Burger menu.
In 2016, Dahl won the Scottsdale Burger Battle’s People’s Choice award in 2016 for her “gringo burger.”
The gringo burger is topped with white-aged cheddar, a louis remoulade and crispy onion strings.
Her 2018 burger battle “judges choice” winner is also on the Butterfly Burger menu. The Funghi Sublime is smothered in mushrooms, truffle gouda and dijoinnaise.
And her 2019 burger battle winner “The Waco Kid” won in 2019 for the judges choice. This one features white cheddar, 4 Roses bourbon with maple-carmelized onions and bacon.
Dahl says winning those awards inspired her to open this new restaurant focusing on her burgers. Butterfly Burger opens Sept. 23 and will be open for lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit butterflyburger.com.