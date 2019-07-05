(3TV/CBS 5)--If you are a fan of fashion, odds are you seek style inspiration everywhere. TV, magazines, and especially fashion blogs, which provide a unique point of view.
One of the blogs that's really broken through comes from Arizona: we the classy.
Venessa Kaufman is the beauty and the brains behind the popular blog.
With more than one hundred thousand followers on Instagram, bloggers like her wield more and more influence nowadays. Every image matters.
For Kaufman, this knack for social media is big business. Leaving her previous career in finance, now she's paid to post: partnering with big brands and earning commissions when followers directly "shop" her looks.
She takes pride in inspiring women to be their best, "I think its very possible to feel beautiful and smart and sexy and be a mom. you can be all the things you want to be. i want to inspire women to do that."
"i just think of the person that i needed to see when i was a little bit younger. or the person I need when i'm having a day, that i feel like I'm not a good mom, or I'm struggling and mom guilt sets in. I want to be the person who is supportive of people going through the same things i am."
Kaufman tells Olivia Fierro that We The Classy is becoming a brand. She's launching a collection of elegant, stylish staples at reasonable prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.