GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Waste Management is putting more roots down in Arizona.
The trash and recycling company recently opened its new Waste Management Arizona Training Center in Glendale near 47th Avenue and Camelback Road.
It's the company's second-ever facility of its kind in North America.
WM has a total of 43,000 employees across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.
However, there's a nationwide shortage of drivers and technicians.
The training center is like a two-week "boot camp" for new employees.
The other training center like it is located in Ft. Myers, Florida.
To learn more about working for WM, visit https://careers.wm.com/
