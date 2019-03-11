CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have an idea for a business, but don't know where to start?
Looking to grow your small business, but need some help?
The City of Chandler is hosting a series of free workshops to help small business owners get started or grow their business.
The workshops take place every Wednesday night in March at the Chandler Hamilton Library at 3700 S. Arizona Avenue.
Here’s a list of the upcoming workshops:
Wednesday, March 13 – Creating a Business Plan/Marketing Your Business
Wednesday, March 20 – Financing and Staffing Your Business
Wednesday, March 27 – Grand Openings to Long-Term Success
You can attend one or all of the workshops. Registration is required. Click here to reserve your spot or call 480-782-2800.
If you’re not able to attend a workshop, the city offers a variety of services to support entrepreneurs.
“Chandler can be there every step of the way if needed, from site selection, planning and zoning, build-out, grand opening, etc.,” Stephanie Romero with the City of Chandler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.