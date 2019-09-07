TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 200 volunteers began to commemorate those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001 as they gathered for the flag installation at Tempe Healing Field.
It is all apart of a five-day display of unity at Tempe Beach Park starting Saturday and ending on Wednesday.
Thousands of American flags will be placed throughout Tempe Beach Park as part of a unique memorial put on by the Exchange Club of Tempe, along with the City of Tempe's support, called Healing Field.
Healing Field, near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, is a representation of patriotism and unites the community to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 innocent lives that were lost.
Thousands of people will partake in activities at the Healing Field including flag viewing, a patriotic concert and two ceremonies on Sept. 11. All of which is open to the public and free to attend.
The Healing Field is open from Saturday, Sept. 7 to Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.