TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Babies all across Arizona are sporting tiny red hats this month all thanks to a team of volunteers with big hearts!
These volunteers have spent the last year knitting and crocheting tiny red bonnets that are currently being delivered to hospitals all across the state.
The hats are given to newborn babies born this month as a way to spread awareness about congenital heart disease.
[SECTION: Good Morning Arizona]
So far, volunteers have made almost 15,000 hats for the American Heart Association's "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program in Arizona.
The American Heart Association accepts hat donations all year long. AHA says knitters need to use red medium or heavy weight acrylic or cotton yarns so they can be machine-washed and dried.
You can mail your donations to:
American Heart Association
Attn: Alissa McKersie
2929 S. 48th Street
Tempe, Arizona 85282
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.