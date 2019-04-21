GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Crowds of volunteers spent this Easter cooking up a fresh meal for those in need.
It’s called Marvin’s mission and people gathered at Bonsall Park in Glendale Sunday to to serve those in need.
It was started about three years ago by veteran Marvin Ferguson.
Ferguson passed away a few years ago but Debbie Hartley has been committed to keep the mission going.
Volunteers laid out a spread of food, clothing and hygiene items.
Nippers Clippers Barber Shop also provided free haircuts to the less fortunate.
“It’s feels good we get to know them and they repeat and they come back,” said James Zuniga with Nippers Clippers.
“They wait for us. If we are not here they are asking Debbie when are they coming back. They really enjoy it and we enjoy it.”
If you’d like to find out more about Marvin’s Mission, volunteers feed people in the park every Sunday.
For more information, visit Marvin Mission’s Facebook page.
