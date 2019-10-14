PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Established in January 2015, Vegas Girls Night Out is a unique boutique concierge service created by women for women offering exclusive access to the Sin City nightlife, making the ultimate Las Vegas girls' getaway.
Bri Steck, a Las Vegas native and one of Vegas, Inc.'s "40 Under 40," is the owner and CEO of Vegas Girls Night Out. With expertise in public relations, marketing and advertisement, Steck manages parts like daily operations, innovation and merchandise.
For an affordable price, Vegas Girls Night Out makes extraordinary experiences that include VIP treatment at nightclubs, limo services coupled with champagne, fine dining at fixed prices and beauty assistance.
The limo rides offer a stop at the Las Vegas sign for an insta-perfect picture.
With Vegas Girls Night Out's VIP Club Hopper Package expect easy entry into hotspots like TAO, Marquee, On the Record, Light, Drai’s, XS, Juniper and Encore Beach Club.
Pump Package is Vegas Girls Night Out's new service for fans of Bravo's hit reality show "Vanderpump Rules" who aspire to have a Vegas nightlife like the cast members on the show. With select reservations, clients can even take a trip to the new Vanderpump Garden and possibly run into Lisa Vanderpump or someone else from the show.
From now to Feb. 1, the company is offering "Brides Party Free," an ultimate bachelorette party experience, in its popular Queen B package. It's comprised of a limo ride, a Buca Di Beppo dinner and reserved seating at the male revue "Thunder From Down Under" with a shoutout and shots.