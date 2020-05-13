PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With a loss of nearly $325,000 in budgeted income, Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) is calling on the community to invest in its future.
“Our mission is to inspire young people to be the best that they can be and we use the vehicle of theatre to help them through that,” said Bobb Cooper, Producing Artistic Director.
COVID-19 concerns canceled the last two shows of the non-profit theatre’s season, Dear Edwina and Peter Pan. Upcoming performing arts camps and classes were also canceled for the safety of theatre employees, youth performers and their families.
“Everything came to a screeching halt,” said Carol Cooper, Costume designer.
Aside from audiences not filling seats, the non-profit says donations are down more than 50%.
“In 31 years, we’ve never had to be bailed out from the city or the state or have some angel donor come in and save us so we can keep doing what we’re doing,” said Bobb Cooper.
Instead of a handout, Bobb Cooper is asking the community to go all in on Valley Youth Theatre.
“We felt that in the 31 years we’ve been here we are a solid investment because what we do is so important, these young people are our future so we decided to come up with a campaign it’s called “Invest in VYT,” and instead of putting our hand out we’re essentially saying if you invest $100 in VYT, in return we will give you one ticket to every one of our six shows,” he said.
So far, the campaign has raised nearly $10,000 through 93 donors. VYT doesn’t know how long it will be until it can produce live shows again. Through “Invest in VYT,” Bobb Cooper hopes to be able to pay for licensing, venue, set, designers and other production expenses to remain fee-free for performers and maintain low ticket prices.
Through that support, VYT hopes its second act will be stronger than over to overcome challenges that come with social distancing.
“In order to do it right, it would be 25-30% of the house. How do you pay your bills when you only have 25% to 30% of the income coming in. Not to mention the actors, how do actors act six feet apart with masks and barriers,” said Bobb Cooper.
Notable alumni actors both on screen and stage have reached out to VYT and hope to organize a alumni performance fundraiser.
VYT is now offering virtual camps to give students the opportunity to engage, connect, and enjoy the performing arts through the comfort of their homes from 9:00 am – 1:30 pm, Monday – Friday.
They are $375 for a 2-week camp, ages 9 and up and $175 for a 1-week camp for ages 5-8.
