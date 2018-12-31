SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As we usher in a new year, many people pledge to hit the gym more, in hopes of losing weight and getting in shape!
One of the most important parts of exercise is stretching, but many people often neglect stretching. There is a new concept in Scottsdale hoping to change that!
It is called Sumits Stretch, located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. It is basically assisted stretching, a one-on-one experience where you work with someone that will stretch you and focus on your needs.
Owner Sumit Banerjee says he’s seen gaps in the fitness industry and thinks stretching is the key to mobility and a healthy life.
"There are so many different options like Barre, HIIT, cycling and yoga. I really think it is inspiring people to become more healthy and active. The problem is, without proper stretch, you can't truly reap the benefits of your workouts,” Banerjee said.
Banerjee said stretching isn’t just for athletes. Stretching can help with posture, decrease joint pain, stress and improve sleep.
You can book a 25 or 50-minute personal session. To find out more, click here.
