PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you think of things that help kids do well in school or in life, getting a good night's sleep is always on the list.
Which is why one organization is making it their mission to be sure every child in the Valley has a bed to call their own.
It's called Sleep in Heavenly Peace and in their short time here in Arizona, they've already delivered 250 beds.
Two of those went to Meghan and Tristan Mann.
They were going about life as a family of four with their two little girls when suddenly three of their nephews needed a place to stay.
"Instead of going into the system with strangers, God put it on our heart to put them in our home," said Meghan.
She said they had the space but the rest was harder to come by.
She reached out to local agencies for help.
"I told him look this is all of a sudden. If we had more time we could do this, but we need some help. We need bunk beds. The space that we have is going to have to accommodate bunk beds, nothing more," she said.
That's when she learned about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national non-profit with a relatively new branch here in the Valley led by Joe Genovese.
"Honestly, I think families get into difficulties through no fault of their own but through life circumstances that just change and families are in need of support," he said.
He continued, "we see situations where children are sleeping on the floor, they're sleeping on couches, they're sleeping with siblings."
The chapter formed less than a year ago but they've already had nine building events.
The supplies come from sponsors, and the work is done by volunteers.
The beds are then delivered and assembled in the family's home.
Meghan and Tristan said the kids were excited to see their new beds.
"Keith and Susan came, brought their truck, had all the lumber. They came in here, set it down, Keith with his drill, all the kids are watching him, they're engaging with the kids, so it was good experience, to say the least."
And a game changer for families like theirs.
"Having a place that after school do homework, eat dinner, take a bath, and now there's a bed and you know where your designated space is and nobody can take it from you,: said Meghan.
Just what Joe loves to hear.
"On the back of my shirt it says "no kid sleeps on the floor in my town" and we stand by that."
If you want to help out he says the main thing they need is sponsorship.
Groups like churches, corporations, community groups to come together, provide the funds to come buy supplies.
