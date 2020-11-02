PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In 2020, it's all about thinking outside the box. That's exactly what happened when the Children's Museum of Phoenix teamed up with the Cartwright Unified School District.
In a groundbreaking partnership, the two organizations are providing all 1,550 of Cartwright's Kindergartner's with the museum’s Thinker Player Creator Box.
"There's lots of creativity things in there!" Joy Weiss expressed with excitement. She's the principal at Bret Tarver Elementary School in Phoenix. The school is in the Cartwright District- which is still doing distance learning because the Maryvale area has been one of the Coronavirus hotspots.
Thanks to the Phoenix Children's Museum, the district is bringing a hands on experience to its youngest students with a box full of inspiration, ideas and projects. Ricardo Bernal with Museum said, "We wanted to provide a supplemental experience that's creative and interactive and not just in front of a screen, but for kids to be able do at home by themselves and with their families."
Created by the Children’s Museum’s education staff, the boxes are their newest program to provide fun, creative activities for Valley children this fall to supplement online learning.
The box contains weeks of projects that incorporate subjects like math, science, art and movement.
The fun, entertaining and educational themes include Effective Detectives, Ready. Set. Road Trip!, Superhero Adventures, PAWsome Pets, World of Magic and Fantasy. Going, Going, Green, Dinosaur Discovery, and Cosmic Cadets.
Dozens of volunteers spent days packing up more than 1500 boxes filled with items to spark imagination. The boxes were handed out to the 12 elementary schools in the Cartwright District. And then families were able to drive by school on distribution day.
"Someday I can't wait to get you in the building," said Principal Weiss to one of her kindergartners who came by to pick up a box. "But for now, we'll keep learning on the computer. Thank you for coming!"
Kids and parents had nothing but big smiles as their picked up their Thinker Player Creator Boxes.
"It makes everything worth it. We know these children are ready for the interaction. We're giving it to them on line but this now gives them a whole other different level of interaction and I can't wait to see when the creations are done, said Weiss. The kindergartners will share their creations in their online classes through show and tell.
As for the Phoenix Children's Museum, it's currently closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. But Museum continues to fulfill its mission through virtual programs and videos on its social media platforms. For more information visit here.