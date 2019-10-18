PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you have been out to the Phoenix Zoo lately, you’ve probably seen all the construction going on.
Well, all that hard work is about to pay off as the Phoenix Zoo will unveil two big additions this weekend.
The first is a big, new home for their world-famous elephants.
The Phoenix Zoo has more than doubled the size of the current elephant habitat.
The zoo’s three Asian elephants, Sheena, Reba and Indu, were being rotated throughout the days to occupy one habitat. Now, they will each have three spaces to roam.
The three habitats are important so each elephant will have her own area since they have shown that they don’t want to be in the same space, the Phoenix Zoo said.
Each habitat has exhibit “furniture” of trees, logs, varied terrain, “toys” to play with that provide foraging opportunities and behavioral enrichment benefits.
The second big addition is a 500-seat amphitheater.
This will allow the zoo’s animal ambassador resource team to conduct up-close animal encounters with animal ambassadors like birds, reptiles, small mammals and more.
For the grand opening celebrations, Phoenix Zoo members will enjoy stage tours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then members and public will see animal shows at noon and 2 p.m.
Starting on Oct. 24, there will be animal shows Thursdays through Sundays at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.
The space can also be rented out by the public for performances, private events, meetings, etc.
The zoo is planning to use the space not only for animal shows but for concerts, performances and events.
There is a member grand opening event on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Then it will be open to the public on Sunday, Oct. 20.