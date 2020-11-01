PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Do you have tons of leftover Halloween candy or decorations all over the place that you don't know what to do with? This may inspire you - turning of all that into art! Yes, art!
Each year, billions of dollars is spent on candy for Halloween. About 24% of people think candy wrappers are recyclable but they aren't, leading to more excess of trash on our roadways and around the state of Arizona.
Don't Trash Arizona is a local organization that wants you to be more creative with your trash rather than turning it into more trash.
They are hosting a social media challenge where they provide some free art templates including different desert landscapes, Dracula, and Frankenstein. You can also make your own creation.
If you are interested in participating, visit their website here. Once you are done with your masterpiece, tagg @DontTrashAZ on Facebook or Twitter with a picture of your artwork.