SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dog rescue has partnered with Valley fire departments to encourage people to turn in the fireworks they purchased.
May Day Pit Bull Rescue said this week is when they see an increase in lost pets.
[VIDEO: Phoenix dog rescue encourages a 'Boom Free' Fourth of July]
"It's a really tragic situation for dogs who are fearful of the sound and end up breaking out of their yards, running in the street, getting hit by cars and then they flood the county shelters," said Jennifer Mazzochi, founder of May Day Pit Bull Rescue.
Rural Metro Fire public information officer Shawn Gilleland said the department partnered with the rescue to encourage people to be safe.
"We have a huge fire danger right now. We've seen many wildfires break out," Rural Metro Fire public information officer Shawn Gilleland. "Everything is so dry. This is a way that... 'hey I pent this money on these fireworks,' but hey I want to be responsible. It's not just for the fire danger, but for the injury danger."
The incentive for turning in the fireworks you purchased? You get entered into a raffle for a chance to win a LG 49-inch flat screen TV.
Participating Fire Stations:
Rural Metro
Cave Creek-37402 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 85331
Carefree-37401 N. Tom Darlington Dr., Carefree, 85377
Rio Verde-16309 E. Rio Verde Dr., Scottsdale, 85262
Scottsdale Fire Dept
27777 N. Alma School Pkwy
26380 N. Hayden Road
14970 N. 78th Way
11160 N. 132nd St.
7455 E. Shea Blvd.
7339 E. McDonald Road
1901 N. Miller Road
31802 N. Pima Road
20355 N. Pima Road
16701 N. 100th Street
9598 E. Cactus Road
10850 E. Via Linda
9045 E. Via Linda
7522 E. Indian School
9320 E. Cave Creek Road
Fountain Hills Fire Department
16426 E. Palisades Blvd, 85268
For more information on the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.