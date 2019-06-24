(3TV/CBS 5)--Gluten free and vegan diners in Phoenix now have a gluten free poke place that now also offers two plant-based proteins.
[VIDEO: Plant-based Poke Dish substitutes Tomato for Tuna]
Ocean Poke, located at 36th Street and Indian School, is the first in the state to offer Oceanhugger Food’s Ahimi, a tomato alternative that looks, feels and tastes a lot like raw tuna. Oceanhugger’s mission is to create sustainable plant-based alternatives to seafood after the owner saw warehouses full of tuna in Japan wondering how the ocean would ever keep up with our demand. Some experts say we can’t and that’s why the company wants to change people’s minds about plant-based foods.
Another vegan and vegetarian option at Ocean Poke is the cubed tofu. They do things differently here by smoking and marinating it. They also smoke and barrel age their soy sauce.
For more information, visit GlutenFreeTravelGirl.com.
