PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- What to give, what to give. Do you ever feel like you're running out of gift ideas for birthdays or special occasions? There's nothing better than a personalized gift to truly make someone feel special. For this Try it with Tess, we take a look at some unique gift ideas to make your gift memorable and loved!
1) WELL TOLD
These one-of-a-kind, personalized pieces are etched with a signature map design. You can choose from college towns, home towns and cities. The etched map designs are carved into the surface for a unique and stunning effect on things like glasses, water bottles or a flask.
2) PERSONALIZED LEATHER BASEBALL SHOWBELTS by NOKONA
ShowBelts are made by Nokona. They fully customized and personalized belts that can be worn on or off the field, and are handcrafted with the finest quality leathers.
Tagged “showbelts” by pro players in reference to being ready for “the show,” Nokona has made personalized game belts for more than 100 Major League players, including Bryce Harper and Jose Altuve. ShowBelts are not just for athletes; they are high-end belts offered in a wide range of colors, from classic black and brown to bright colors that add a pop to your wardrobe , all made with Nokona’s legendary ballglove leathers. Get your special someone a belt or glove with his name or favorite team
3) Theresa Rose Designs Jewelry
Here's a quick, easy and affordable jewelry line that will make anyone feel special because you can personalize your gift. Theresa Rose Designs include earrings, bracelets and necklaces made with 14k gold-filled, sterling silver and plated metals, paired with a wide variety of colorful stones. You can personalize any jewelry piece for any special occasion. Whether it’s a necklace for your mom, a bracelet for your sister, or earrings for your best friend, the meaning behind your gift is remembered every time it’s put on! Every piece is under $40.
http://www.theresarosedesigns.com/home/
4) Glasstic Water Bottle
I love practical gifts, things people will actually use, like water bottles. This takes it a step further because you can also personalize it. Glasstic is a modular water bottle system- where you can personalize it with different looks, even color your own design. It has the benefits of glass with the luxuries of plastic:
Reusable – use it over and over again, reduce landfill waste.
Shatterproof - If the glass breaks, it stays inside the shatterproof shell with no mess!
Lifetime Warranty – free parts for life.
BPA free
https://www.glassticwaterbottle.com/
5) CAMEO - PERSONLIZED MESSAGES FROM CELEBRITIES
Cameo lets you buy personalized messages from celebrities to surprise your friends with. It launched a couple of years ago as a start-up and it's become a really popular gift! Cameo lets use pick out a celebrity- from actors, musicians, athlete and reality stars-- and they will record a message for anyone you want. So imagine getting Happy Birthday or a shout out video from your favorite celeb?? Pretty cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.