PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. Don't be the person scrambling at the store last minute to find a gift. Tess found some gift Moms will surely love!
1) Moms love family time, so make family movie night even better with Pop on the Block. They have great gift baskets featuring gourmet popcorn. Their items are non-GMO and popped in coconut oil. Plus, the popcorn is preservative-free, peanut-free, gluten-free, and has no high fructose syrup.
Prices start at 3.99 for single servings or custom make your own gift basket with Mom's favorite flavors. Go to popontheblock.com
2) Edifier: X3 will be music to Mom's ears! Edifier: X3 are budget-friendly, wireless Bluetooth earbuds designed for hands-free use. AptX technology delivers rich, high-quality sound and it's affordable! Up to 6 hours of playback time on a single charge, comes with an additional 18 hours provided by the lightweight charging case. Mom will love the tap-control and voice assistant functions, especially handy when she's multi-tasking. It also has a waterproof design. Price: $39.99. You can buy at Edifier.com or on Amazon.
3) For Moms who can't live without coffee, help give her a jolt with Press Coffee. It's locally owned and has some of the best coffee using beans from around the world and roasted right here in the Valley. Create a basket with her favorite brew , add a coffee mug and you're done! Or how about giving Mom a coffee subscription? Go to presscoffee.com, you pick the frequency, the roast/grind and how much and Press Coffee will send your gift (great for Moms who live somewhere else.) FYI, Press Coffee is offering half-off any drink for moms at all Valley stores on Mother's Day.
4) Moms seem to be carrying numerous bags all the time, well that's because they have so many things to carry! One for her laptop, one for gym clothes, another for lunch or snacks for the kids. Well look no further, MinkeeBlue has the must-have bag for Moms so they won't have to schlepp everything around! The Mariah Backpack is a life changer with smart compartments to help you organize and separate your essentials- working moms have a spot for lunch, the laptop and even gym shoes. Great to use as a mom bag for snacks, extra kids clothes and diapers! They have many other bags that mom will love too so check out minkeeblue.com.
5) Is there anything cuter than matching outfits for Mom and her mini-me? Patpat,com is an online store with very affordable matching family outfits, some items are under $5! But note that shipping can take about two weeks, so order early to get these outfits in time for Mother's Day. Shop at us.patpat.com or on Amazon.
6) Give Mom a sweet reminder of your love. MantraBand makes chic jewelry stamped with inspirational and uplifting messages like "I Love You to the Moon and Back," "Super Mom," "Best Mom Ever" and more-- a perfect reminder that she is always loved and cherished. Plus, you'll make her proud because of how much they give back. They are made from hypoallergenic, lead-free, and tarnish-resistant stainless steel and adjustable for the perfect size. Prices start at $20. Check out mantraband.com and Amazon.