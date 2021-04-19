PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How much do you really know about your mom?
A Valley mother of five has created a journal specifically for moms to fill out so they can leave for their kids. With Mother's Day coming up, it's the perfect gift for mom that your family will cherish for a long time. It's called, 100 questions For Mom: A Journal to Inspire Reflection and Connection by Amy Carney, who is also a parenting coach.
"When I was diagnosed with cervical cancer several years ago, I questioned what I would want to leave behind for my four young children if the disease were to take my life," said Carney. "My journal is a product of that experience."
The book covers everything with sections from The Early Years to Passions and Results and to Life Lessons. Moms and Grandmas can share their experiences and one-of-a-kind perspective through open-ended questions that suit any age or family structure. It's a way to create a lasting keepsake for future generations.
"Take your time competing each entry," Carney said. "Go easy on yourself and enjoy the process."
100 Questions for Mom is available on Amazon or on her website, amycarney.com.