(Meredith) -- Has your concentration gotten worse the past few months? You’re not alone. On Twitter, people are talking about "hitting the pandemic wall." A global pandemic, economic worries, working nonstop and not to mention possibly cooking every meal, schooling your kids and just trying to keep life moving. These distractions have compounded day over day, month over month and left us exhausted so it’s no wonder we’re having trouble concentrating.
Experts at Shape Magazine say the first step to taking back our focus is to go within. Connect with our bodies so that we can shift from a sympathetic nervous system (which kicks in when you’re under pressure) to a parasympathetic nervous system which makes us feel a lot calmer and more focused.
There are numerous ways to boost brain activity. Prioritize H20 to combat brain fog. The brain is made up of 75% water, and every day we lose 60 to 84 ounces of water just by doing normal body functions. Even a 1-2% drop in fluids can affect your focus and create brain fog. The National Academy of Medicine recommends women consume at least 91 ounces of water a day, more if you exercise. About 20% of that can come from hydrating foods like cucumbers, celery, strawberries, grapefruits and so on. The other should come from filtered water. There are tons of apps out there to help you track your water.
Consider adding a green juice to the mix. Just being a human can be very taxing on the body. Researchers found that green juice helps support our bodies at a cellular level. Opt for juices with kale, cucumber, spinach, parsley, celery, decaffeinated green tea and some green apple for sweetness. Not a big juicer? There are green juice supplements available that you just mix with water. Plus, the water helps go towards your water goal.
Another way to help regain control of your brain, take a deep breath. It’s one of the fastest ways you can shift your brain wave activity from beta frequency (which is high alert) to alpha frequency which is more focused and relaxed. There are tons of apps and free videos for follow-along meditations and breathing exercises.
Meditation has long proven to provide long-term benefits. Meditation actually helps increase attention span. When practiced consistently, meditation can increase activity in the prefrontal cortex – the part of the brain in charge of focus and impulse control. And that’s not all, research has shown that 30-mins of meditation in an 8-week program increased volume in the hippocampus which is responsible for learning and memory.
If meditation isn't for you, try practicing mindfulness. Which is simply putting attention to the task at hand. Try this mindfulness-drill: as soon as you wake up, before you get out of bed in the morning think of one thing (or person) that you are grateful for. Then think of your intention for the day. Then get out of bed and feel your body on the ground and take a deep breath in and out to ground you. That simple exercise can also help increase your attention.
Another option to try: train your brain to sustain by doing activities that completely engross you such as a book or a puzzle. Experts say aim for the activity to last at least 30 mins uninterrupted to make an impact.
Shape experts say don't forget to move, exercise! A run or bootcamp class could help make your brain sharper and improve recall. Studies found that if you work out before learning something new, the physiological response from exercising boosts neurotransmitters that then helps increase attention. Alternatively, there’s evidence that if you study and then exercise then you retain that information better due to how the hippocampus works. The good news is you only need to do about 20 mins of moderately paced workouts to get the benefits of each option.
